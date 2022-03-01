ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Earns goal and assist in win

 7 days ago

Holl scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the...

CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Bags first NHL goal

Robertson scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Vancouver. He converted a nice 2-on-1 with William Nylander. Robertson has been promoted to a scoring line Nylander and John Tavares, and this is his opportunity to show off his incredible goal-scoring talents.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Nets go-ahead goal

Kerfoot scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic tied the game for the Blue Jackets early in the third period, but Kerfoot provided a quick response to give the Maple Leafs the lead again. This ended Kerfoot's four-game goal drought, though he had three assists in that stretch. The 27-year-old forward has seen his role reduced since Nick Robertson joined the lineup. Kerfoot's at 39 points, 80 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-13 rating through 56 contests, and he's still on pace to challenge his career high of 43 points from 2017-18.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Reaches 10-goal mark

Mikheyev scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Mikheyev opened the scoring at 8:06 of the first period. The tally put him in double digits for goals for the first time in his three-year career, doing so in just 27 contests this season. He's picked up four points in his last five outings and the 27-year-old has 15 points, 73 shots on net and a plus-5 rating overall. Mikheyev remains an effective depth scorer in his third-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Goal and assist in win

Gaudreau scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers. Gaudreau's 50th assist of the season came on a Tyler Toffoli goal that opened the scoring in the second period. In the third, Gaudreau provided the Flames with an insurance tally after Elias Lindholm set him up for a breakaway. With three goals and six assists during a five-game point streak, Gaudreau remains hot in a top-line role. He's up to 23 goals, 73 points (15 on the power play), 179 shots on net and a plus-42 rating through 55 contests.
NHL
Rasmus Sandin
Person
Justin Holl
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Notches assist in win

Liljegren posted an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Liljegren had the secondary helper on Mitch Marner's first-period marker. The assist was Liljegren's second in as many games, but he's cooled back down after exiting the All-Star break on a roll. The 22-year-old blueliner has 13 points, 47 shots on net, 39 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 39 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Throwing again

Glasnow's (elbow) agent, Joel Wolfe, said in late February that his client has began a throwing program, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Due to the MLB lockout, Glasnow is unable to train with the Rays or have his rehab monitored by team doctors, so updates from the pitchers and his agent regarding where he stands in his recovery from his Tommy John surgery may be all the news that fantasy players will have available until labor peace is reached. Even though Glasnow's Aug. 4 procedure to address a partially torn UCL was characterized as more of a hybrid surgery that could shorten his recovery timeline compared to typically Tommy John cases, he's still expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2022 season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dealing with calf soreness

Gobert is questionable for Monday's contest against the Mavericks due to left calf soreness, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Gobert finished Sunday's win over the Thunder with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes, but he apparently aggravated his calf injury as well. A left calf strain caused Gobert to miss nine consecutive games in February, so the Jazz will likely be extremely cautious with their big man moving forward.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden already introducing young 76ers to nightlife scene?

James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia has already produced great results on the court, and Harden seems to be building on his relationships off the court too. The 76ers are 5-0 in games Harden has played since they acquired him at the trade deadline for Ben Simmons. Harden did not play in Saturday’s game at Miami in order to rest his hamstring. But the 76ers guard seemed to have shown some of his young teammates a hot spot in Miami afterwards.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
NBA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Justin Williams: Signs on with Phillies

Williams signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday. Once the lockout ends along with the moratorium on signing players to MLB deals, the Phillies are expected to make addressing their outfield as a priority, as Bryce Harper stands as the only established option on the 40-man roster. Based on how the position group currently looks, however, Williams might be a viable candidate to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster as a depth outfielder. The 26-year-old saw action in 55 games over the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons, though he slashed a lowly .160/.271/.256 while striking out in one-third of his 144 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Questionable Sunday

Hernangomez is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to right sacral contusion. Hernangomez is a fringe rotation option. His potential absence shouldn't affect things Sunday.
NBA

