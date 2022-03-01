ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Brad Hunt: Produces assist Monday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Hunt notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 7-2 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Sends assist in Monday's win

Newhook registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-4 win over the Islanders. Newhook helped out on a J.T. Compher goal in the third period. The 21-year-old Newhook has assists in each of the last two games and five helpers in eight contests since he last scored a goal. The forward is up to 23 points, 81 shots, 29 hits and a plus-8 rating in 47 outings. If Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed) misses time, Newhook could be an option to fill in on one of the Avalanche's top two lines.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Credited with assist Monday

Nurse notched an assist, four blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. Nurse dumped the puck into the Flames' zone, but it took a bounce off the referee, leading to the Oilers' lone tally. The 27-year-old has recorded three assists and 10 blocked shots in his last four outings. Nurse has been relied on more with the Oilers missing both Tyson Barrie (upper body) and Evan Bouchard (illness), but his scoring pace hasn't changed much. Nurse is up to 24 points, 163 shots on net, 156 hits, 92 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 50 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Suspended for 2022 season

The league announced Monday that Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The NFL's statement indicates that the wideout bet on games last season during a five-day stretch in late November while he was away from the Falcons on the reserve/non-football illness list. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Ridley -- who last played on Oct. 24 -- is eligible for reinstatement Feb. 15, 2023. Ridley has three days to appeal the suspension.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Throwing again

Glasnow's (elbow) agent, Joel Wolfe, said in late February that his client has began a throwing program, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Due to the MLB lockout, Glasnow is unable to train with the Rays or have his rehab monitored by team doctors, so updates from the pitchers and his agent regarding where he stands in his recovery from his Tommy John surgery may be all the news that fantasy players will have available until labor peace is reached. Even though Glasnow's Aug. 4 procedure to address a partially torn UCL was characterized as more of a hybrid surgery that could shorten his recovery timeline compared to typically Tommy John cases, he's still expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2022 season.
MLB
Local 4 WHBF

Catch fiery ice hockey action for good cause

The Quad City Fire Hockey will battle Chicago Fire Hockey, renewing a red-hot friendly rivalry for a good cause. In their 14th annual benefit game, the teams are raising money for the families of Sterling Fire Department Captain Garrett Ramos and retired Downers Grove Fire Department Firefighter/Paramedic Mike Baldwin Captain Ramos died while fighting a […]
MOLINE, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Riley Pint: Ends retirement, rejoins Rockies

Rockies player development director Chris Forbes announced Friday that Pint has ended his brief retirement and rejoined the organization, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Pint, whom the Rockies selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, previously announced plans to step away from baseball last June after he endured a slew of injuries and rampant control issues during his first six years in the professional ranks. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Pint's workhorse frame and big fastball that touches triple digits makes it easy to see why the Rockies fell in love with him leading up to the draft, but his poor results at nearly every stop of the minors thus far make it somewhat unlikely that he'll ever reach the majors. He's expected to open the upcoming campaign at High-A Spokane.
MLB
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
NBA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Justin Williams: Signs on with Phillies

Williams signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday. Once the lockout ends along with the moratorium on signing players to MLB deals, the Phillies are expected to make addressing their outfield as a priority, as Bryce Harper stands as the only established option on the 40-man roster. Based on how the position group currently looks, however, Williams might be a viable candidate to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster as a depth outfielder. The 26-year-old saw action in 55 games over the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons, though he slashed a lowly .160/.271/.256 while striking out in one-third of his 144 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out Monday at Denver

Thompson (rest) will not play in Monday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. After Saturday's loss to the Lakers, coach Steve Kerr announced that Thompson, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins will all be held out of Monday's game, which falls on the front end of a back-to-back set. Thompson, who finished Saturday's game with just seven points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt) in 31 minutes, should be back in the lineup for Tuesday's home matchup against the Clippers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will be held out Monday

Curry will not play in Monday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Almost immediately after Saturday's loss to the Lakers, coach Steve Kerr told the media that all three of Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson will be withheld from Monday's game, which falls on the front end of a road/home back-to-back set. Curry finished Saturday's 124-116 loss with a team-high 30 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt), but he only added four rebounds and one assist to go with four turnovers. Expect the star guard to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
NBA

