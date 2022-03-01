ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Goals in consecutive contests

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Nylander scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals. Nylander...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Bags first NHL goal

Robertson scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Vancouver. He converted a nice 2-on-1 with William Nylander. Robertson has been promoted to a scoring line Nylander and John Tavares, and this is his opportunity to show off his incredible goal-scoring talents.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Nets go-ahead goal

Kerfoot scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic tied the game for the Blue Jackets early in the third period, but Kerfoot provided a quick response to give the Maple Leafs the lead again. This ended Kerfoot's four-game goal drought, though he had three assists in that stretch. The 27-year-old forward has seen his role reduced since Nick Robertson joined the lineup. Kerfoot's at 39 points, 80 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-13 rating through 56 contests, and he's still on pace to challenge his career high of 43 points from 2017-18.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Nylander
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals#Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke falls in updated Top 25 And 1 after loss to UNC in Coach K's last home game

The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Remains out Tuesday

Booker (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic. Booker will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are in line for additional run once again.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden already introducing young 76ers to nightlife scene?

James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia has already produced great results on the court, and Harden seems to be building on his relationships off the court too. The 76ers are 5-0 in games Harden has played since they acquired him at the trade deadline for Ben Simmons. Harden did not play in Saturday’s game at Miami in order to rest his hamstring. But the 76ers guard seemed to have shown some of his young teammates a hot spot in Miami afterwards.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Riley Pint: Ends retirement, rejoins Rockies

Rockies player development director Chris Forbes announced Friday that Pint has ended his brief retirement and rejoined the organization, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Pint, whom the Rockies selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, previously announced plans to step away from baseball last June after he endured a slew of injuries and rampant control issues during his first six years in the professional ranks. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Pint's workhorse frame and big fastball that touches triple digits makes it easy to see why the Rockies fell in love with him leading up to the draft, but his poor results at nearly every stop of the minors thus far make it somewhat unlikely that he'll ever reach the majors. He's expected to open the upcoming campaign at High-A Spokane.
MLB
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy