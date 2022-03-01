ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Earns pair of points

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Sandin scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals. Sandin had been held...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Provides pair of helpers

Brodie logged two assists and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. This was just the second multi-point game of the season for the defenseman. Brodie had secondary helpers on goals by Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting in the contest. With Monday's effort, Brodie has 16 points in 56 contests, surpassing his 14-point output from last season. He's still been limited to more of a defensive role, though he's playing significant minutes on the top pairing -- he's been over 20:00 of ice time in eight straight games, including 25:06 in Monday's win.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Mrazek, Kase, Sandin & Laine

At least the Toronto Maple Leafs know what they have to work on tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. During the past two games, the team has lost to the Buffalo Sabres by a 5-1 score and to the Vancouver Canucks by a score of 6-4. The truth is that...
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
NBA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Justin Williams: Signs on with Phillies

Williams signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday. Once the lockout ends along with the moratorium on signing players to MLB deals, the Phillies are expected to make addressing their outfield as a priority, as Bryce Harper stands as the only established option on the 40-man roster. Based on how the position group currently looks, however, Williams might be a viable candidate to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster as a depth outfielder. The 26-year-old saw action in 55 games over the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons, though he slashed a lowly .160/.271/.256 while striking out in one-third of his 144 plate appearances.
MLB

