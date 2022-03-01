Canucks' J.T. Miller: Riding seven-game point streak

Ekholm logged an assist, went plus-3, blocked two shots and fired two shots on goal in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Sharks. Ekholm's contribution came on the latter of Matt Duchene's two goals in the contest. The assist ended Ekholm's seven-game point drought -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since the first game out of the All-Star break. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to 16 points, 80 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 51 outings overall. His offense has slipped over the last couple of years, and he's on pace to miss the 30-point mark for the second season in a row.

