NHL

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Riding seven-game point streak

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Miller notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Devils. Miller's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Oilers' Evander Kane: On modest three-game point streak

Kane scored a goal on six shots, levied four hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. Kane tied the game in the first period, but the Oilers couldn't keep up with the Canadiens in the long run. The 30-year-old winger has three goals and an assist in his last three outings. He's at 14 points, 52 shots, 53 hits and 18 PIM through 17 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Ends seven-game point drought

Ekholm logged an assist, went plus-3, blocked two shots and fired two shots on goal in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Sharks. Ekholm's contribution came on the latter of Matt Duchene's two goals in the contest. The assist ended Ekholm's seven-game point drought -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since the first game out of the All-Star break. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to 16 points, 80 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 51 outings overall. His offense has slipped over the last couple of years, and he's on pace to miss the 30-point mark for the second season in a row.
NHL
INFORUM

Omaha ends UND's seven-game winning streak; Fighting Hawks to share Penrose

OMAHA, Neb. — The last time UND lost a game in regulation and didn't collect any National Collegiate Hockey Conference points, it was mid-January. The Fighting Hawks had lost four in a row at that time, had only scored twice in nearly 200 minutes and the direction of the season seemed to be at a crossroads.
OMAHA, NE
#Game Point#Devils
NHL

The Wrap: Schmaltz Breaks Coyotes/Jets Record with Seven-Point Game

Entering Saturday, no player in the history of the Coyotes franchise had recorded seven points in a game. That changed when Nick Schmaltz popped two goals and five assists in Arizona's high-scoring 8-5 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Gila River Arena. That total is the most by any player in the NHL this season and the most an NHL player has tallied in a game since 2012 (Sam Gagner on Edmonton, 4-4-8).
NHL
Yardbarker

Jared McCann signs five-year, $25M contract with Kraken

The Seattle Kraken continue to endure a harsh debut NHL season and began Tuesday at 17-36-5 and in the basement of the Pacific Division standings. However, the club shared positive news with fans Tuesday and announced that forward and leading scorer Jared McCann has put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth $25 million that carries an average annual value of $5 million. The 25-year-old was on track to hit restricted free agency this summer before Tuesday's development.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Seven points in last four games

Barkov had three assists Saturday in a 6-2 win over Detroit. Barkov has points in three of his last four and seven points (two goals, five assists) over that span. He's just outside the NHL's top-30 scorers with 52 points, and that's in just 42 games due to injury. Barkov is actually producing at a 1.24 P/GP rate, which puts him into the same stratosphere as Alex Ovechkin at 13th overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Can't stop the bleeding

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch -- exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents in concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
NBA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke falls in updated Top 25 And 1 after loss to UNC in Coach K's last home game

The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Slammed by Panthers

Anderson stopped 25 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers. A four-goal second period by Florida put the game out of reach. Anderson continues to struggle, allowing at least four goals in four of his last six starts and posting a ghastly 4.04 GAA and .874 save percentage over that stretch. The Sabres don't have a lot of other options in net, but the 40-year-old Anderson clearly isn't the answer.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dealing with calf soreness

Gobert is questionable for Monday's contest against the Mavericks due to left calf soreness, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Gobert finished Sunday's win over the Thunder with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes, but he apparently aggravated his calf injury as well. A left calf strain caused Gobert to miss nine consecutive games in February, so the Jazz will likely be extremely cautious with their big man moving forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Remains out Tuesday

Booker (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic. Booker will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are in line for additional run once again.
NBA

