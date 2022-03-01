Canucks' Bo Horvat: Slings helper in loss

Peeke posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs. Peeke snapped his 14-game point drought with a helper on Oliver Bjorkstrand's second-period marker. The 23-year-old Peeke has seen a top-pairing role since mid-January, though he's more of a physical defenseman. He's at 11 points, 45 shots on net, 136 hits, 119 blocks and a minus-13 rating through 57 appearances. With Jake Bean (groin) back in the fold, Peeke will need to maintain a decent level of play to avoid a return to a bottom-four role.
Comments / 0