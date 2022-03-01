ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Slings helper in loss

Horvat logged an assist and three hits in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Devils. Horvat set up...

CBS Sports

Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Supplies helper in loss

Oleksiak picked up an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals. Oleksiak helped out on a Joonas Donskoi goal in the first period. The 29-year-old Oleksiak has earned two assists in his last four contests, but he went six games without a point prior to this slight uptick in offense. The blueliner is at 13 points, 119 hits, 66 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 47 appearances overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Riley Sheahan: Draws helper in loss

Sheahan produced an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals. Sheahan picked up his fourth point in the last six games with the primary helper on Joonas Donskoi's first-period marker. The 30-year-old Sheahan has a goal and three assists in his recent productive stretch. The veteran defensive forward has 11 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 44 contests overall, mainly in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Secures helper in loss

Veleno registered an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers. Veleno drew a faceoff with Tyler Bertuzzi tracking down the loose puck and flinging it into the cage, but it wasn't nearly enough for the Wings as they were served a punishing loss on the road. With five goals and the same number of assists through 40 games, Veleno is developing into a quality offensive threat, though he's only 22 years old and bench boss Jeff Blashill still has the training wheels on the young pivot.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Tim Stutzle: Two helpers in loss to Coyotes

Stutzle collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Coyotes,. The 20-year-old put together his first multi-point effort in nearly a month, helping Ottawa score five straight goals in between four-goal outbursts by Arizona. Amazingly, Stutzle has exactly matched his production from his rookie season in his second NHL campaign, scoring 12 goals and 29 points through 53 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Two helpers in loss

Zuccarello picked up two assists in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars. The 34-year-old continues to thrive on the opposite wing from Kirill Kaprizov, setting up both of Kaprizov's third-period tallies as the Wild tried to mount a late comeback. Zuccarello has six multi-point performances in 12 games since the beginning of February, piling up four goals and 16 points over that stretch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Nabs helper in loss

Peeke posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs. Peeke snapped his 14-game point drought with a helper on Oliver Bjorkstrand's second-period marker. The 23-year-old Peeke has seen a top-pairing role since mid-January, though he's more of a physical defenseman. He's at 11 points, 45 shots on net, 136 hits, 119 blocks and a minus-13 rating through 57 appearances. With Jake Bean (groin) back in the fold, Peeke will need to maintain a decent level of play to avoid a return to a bottom-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Hands out helper in loss

Pageau recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche. Pageau helped out on the second of Anders Lee's tallies in the contest. In his last six games, Pageau has racked up two goals and four assists while moving up to the second line with Mathew Barzal (lower body) out. Pageau has 21 points (four on the power play), 89 shots on net, 103 hits and a minus-7 rating through 51 appearances this season.
NHL
NHL

Matthews scores twice in Maple Leafs loss to Canucks

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored his 38th and 39th goals of the season to take the NHL lead, but the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 6-4 to the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Vancouver scored the final three goals, all in the third period, and won at Toronto for...
NHL
Yardbarker

Jared McCann signs five-year, $25M contract with Kraken

The Seattle Kraken continue to endure a harsh debut NHL season and began Tuesday at 17-36-5 and in the basement of the Pacific Division standings. However, the club shared positive news with fans Tuesday and announced that forward and leading scorer Jared McCann has put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth $25 million that carries an average annual value of $5 million. The 25-year-old was on track to hit restricted free agency this summer before Tuesday's development.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Slammed by Panthers

Anderson stopped 25 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers. A four-goal second period by Florida put the game out of reach. Anderson continues to struggle, allowing at least four goals in four of his last six starts and posting a ghastly 4.04 GAA and .874 save percentage over that stretch. The Sabres don't have a lot of other options in net, but the 40-year-old Anderson clearly isn't the answer.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out Monday at Denver

Thompson (rest) will not play in Monday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. After Saturday's loss to the Lakers, coach Steve Kerr announced that Thompson, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins will all be held out of Monday's game, which falls on the front end of a back-to-back set. Thompson, who finished Saturday's game with just seven points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt) in 31 minutes, should be back in the lineup for Tuesday's home matchup against the Clippers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Leaves game as precaution

Marte left Saturday's intrasquad game after fouling a ball off his left shin, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. By all reports the move was a precautionary one as there's no reason for Marte to push himself through an injury this close to the start of the season. The infielder is thought of as one of the top prospects in the game after an impressive 2021 campaign spent in Single A.
MLB

