Ruzicka notched an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers. Ruzicka had sat out the last four games after going four games without a point. He ended his drought by setting up Tyler Toffoli's second goal of the game midway through the second period. It's unclear if Ruzicka will have an everyday role going forward, but it's safe to say he has more scoring upside than scratched forwards Brad Richardson and Trevor Lewis. Through 20 appearances, Ruzicka is at eight points, 24 shots on net and a plus-6 rating while playing in a bottom-six role.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO