Photo Gallery: Iowa Takes Out Northwestern

A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked. Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGCU to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
The 2022 ACC men’s basketball tournament will get underway Tuesday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Duke earned the No. 1 seed by winning the league's regular season race on the strength of a 16-4 record. Mike Krzyzewski has guided the Blue Devils to their first regular season ACC crown since the 2009-10 season in his final year on the sidelines.
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep boys basketball team will face their biggest test of the season Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the road at Perez-Shelley Gymnasium, where the fifth-seeded Eagles will face off with St. Michael's in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state tournament.
The fact that this entire season has been one test after another for Navajo Prep might have them prepared for the showdown.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell was voted to the All-Big Ten first team while point guard Malaki Branham was named Freshman of the Year by media and coaches for the 2021-22 regular season. Liddell averaged a team high 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game and was also […]
Kenedi Anderson has followed in her footballer father’s fame footsteps, but instead of kicking ball, is tearing up the stage with her stunning singing voice. The American Idol contestant has an uncanny resemblance to her dad…. As soon as 17-year-old Kenedi took to the stage on the March 7th...
Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia has already produced great results on the court, and Harden seems to be building on his relationships off the court too. The 76ers are 5-0 in games Harden has played since they acquired him at the trade deadline for Ben Simmons. Harden did not play in Saturday’s game at Miami in order to rest his hamstring. But the 76ers guard seemed to have shown some of his young teammates a hot spot in Miami afterwards.
The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
