ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Photo Gallery: Iowa Takes Out Northwestern

Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Miami Herald

NCAA Men’s Basketball ACC Tournament Betting Preview: Duke a Heavy Favorite

The 2022 ACC men’s basketball tournament will get underway Tuesday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Duke earned the No. 1 seed by winning the league's regular season race on the strength of a 16-4 record. Mike Krzyzewski has guided the Blue Devils to their first regular season ACC crown since the 2009-10 season in his final year on the sidelines.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Daily Times

Navajo Prep faces stern challenge on road at St. Michael's

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep boys basketball team will face their biggest test of the season Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the road at Perez-Shelley Gymnasium, where the fifth-seeded Eagles will face off with St. Michael's in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state tournament.  The fact that this entire season has been one test after another for Navajo Prep might have them prepared for the showdown. ...
NAVAJO, NM
realitytitbit.com

American Idol: Kenedi Anderson's dad is a famous football coach

Kenedi Anderson has followed in her footballer father’s fame footsteps, but instead of kicking ball, is tearing up the stage with her stunning singing voice. The American Idol contestant has an uncanny resemblance to her dad…. As soon as 17-year-old Kenedi took to the stage on the March 7th...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Sports Illustrated#Copyright Abg Si Llc#Fiu
The Spun

Big Ten Referees Are Getting Crushed For Calls On Sunday

Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
MADISON, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden already introducing young 76ers to nightlife scene?

James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia has already produced great results on the court, and Harden seems to be building on his relationships off the court too. The 76ers are 5-0 in games Harden has played since they acquired him at the trade deadline for Ben Simmons. Harden did not play in Saturday’s game at Miami in order to rest his hamstring. But the 76ers guard seemed to have shown some of his young teammates a hot spot in Miami afterwards.
NBA
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy