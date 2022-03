CARTHAGE, Texas — Mainstreet Cafe in Carthage is open again after a year-long closure. Owner Tina Garcia said she’s glad to be back. “During the ice storm last year, my roof just kinda sunk in,” she said. “It collapsed, and by the time we knew it everything was ruined, and so we had to do the whole thing, so may as well do it right.”

