Liverpool are on the verge of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, and they'll look to advance Tuesday when they hosg Inter Milan in the second leg of their round of 16 clash, live on CBS and Paramount+ at 3 p.m. ET.The two met in the first leg on Feb. 16, and it was all Reds in Northern Italy, winning 2-0 on two late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. That was a match where Inter failed to record a shot on goal, leaving what looks like a near impossible task of coming back against one of the title favorites.

