Music

Cinthie remixes Revivis on Neck Back EP

By Terry Matthew
5mag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a big record for Revivis, a DJ and producer whose 2018 Serendipity EP on We_r House was a sign of good things to come for those who were listening. Released on Okain’s label Talman, Neck Back features three original tracks and a remix by Cinthie. The sound is reminiscent...

5mag.net

