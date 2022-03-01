Student Loan Repayments Resume Soon – Prepare Now with These Six Tips

Policy, politics and progressive commentary
As the two-year pause for federal loan payments is set to end in May, one in three borrowers say they reduced spending on necessities like food, rent, and healthcare in preparation for payments to restart, according to a national survey of student loan borrowers. Despite extensive efforts to save, the national survey of more than […]
The post NV borrowers still not prepared to restart student loan payments, survey says appeared first on Nevada Current.
Comments / 0