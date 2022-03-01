Student Loan Repayments Resume Soon – Prepare Now with These Six Tips

To say being a teenager in the last few years hasn’t been much fun would be a huge understatement. As a society, we have asked an enormous amount of young people throughout Covid – especially since few have faced any sort of medical jeopardy themselves.Students arriving on campus next September will do so having had a great big chunk of their youth stolen from them by coronavirus. Teenage parties will have been missed, education erased and so too any number of adolescent life experiences that are so important when moving into early adulthood.Many will also have experienced mental health...

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO