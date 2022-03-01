ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Female-Focused Streaming Platform Clean OTT Sets 2023 Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Connecticut Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFemale actors, directors and producers will be at the heart of the service, which aims to move away from the male gaze that plagues Indian content and to create a sustainable platform for female professionals to further their career in the entertainment industry, while also removing age barriers. More...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Nielsen Set to Release New Streaming Data in TV’s Measurement Wars (EXCLUSIVE)

The media measurement giant is expected as soon as Wednesday to announce it will issue streaming data from connected TV sets, according to two people familiar with the matter. The information, Nielsen is expected to tell clients, will give advertisers, media buyers and media companies more information in their efforts to understand how audiences are behaving across a range of different screens. The new release comes just days after Nielsen sent a letter to clients telling them it intends to make so-called “big data,” that includes more granular measurement of TV audiences, available alongside its traditional measures of total linear viewership by age and gender. And it also comes as Nielsen is wrangling with TV networks over which industry yardstick will be paramount in the coming upfront ad-sales marketplace.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Comes Clean to Kim About His Ex, Zara (Exclusive)

Umsan is finally telling his girlfriend, Kim, about his ex-girlfriend, Zara. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Usman tells Kim that his song, "Zara," is about an actual woman he dated and had strong feelings for, and an upset Kim says she regrets even traveling to Tanzania to meet Usman in person.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anushka Sharma
Person
Swastika Mukherjee
Person
Sakshi Tanwar
Person
Jhulan Goswami
Laredo Morning Times

Bulgaria’s Nu Boyana Studios, Home of ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard,’ Launches Crew Training Courses (EXCLUSIVE)

Nu Boyana Film Studios, the Bulgarian production facility where Hollywood blockbusters including “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “The Expendables” were shot, has re-launched its production training initiative Film Forge. The first course, a week-long workshop in production design, launches on March 7 with another one for...
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Samsung TV Plus Sets Exclusive Deal for Tennis Channel’s T2 Launch in U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Dubbed T2, the Sinclair-owned channel will feature an advertising-supported 24/7 live stream of matches from major tournaments that might otherwise never be televised. The channel will be available only in the U.S. and exclusive to the Samsung TV Plus platform for the first 12 months. T2 will be accessible on TVs starting with Samsung’s 2017 models.
TENNIS
GreenwichTime

Music Industry Moves: Former Splice, SB Projects Execs Launch Crypto and Web3 Investment Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

The booming sector of web3 technologies surpassed $25 billion in 2021, the same year Wave7 began its operations when it committed a seven-figure sum to provide seed capital to more than 30 early stage companies. Among the projects with which Wave7 was involved were the native digital collectible studio WAGMI Beach, powered by the Solana blockchain, and the Catalina Whale Mixer.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

NICE Alliance Provides Total Solutions to Accelerate Expansion of Ecosystem With Launch of Platform as a Service (PaaS) Powered by Microsoft Azure

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022-- The Industry Leading Network of Intelligent Camera Ecosystem (NICE) Alliance, formed by leading manufacturers and brands Foxconn, Nikon, Scenera, Sony Semiconductor Solutions and Wistron, will begin providing a collection of total solutions offerings to bring advanced value to its NICE services in next-generation smart cameras and IoT devices through Video/IoT data and AI technology.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Platform#The Clean#Ott#Indian#Clean Slate Filmz#Svod#U A E#Clean Ott
Connecticut Post

Pamela Anderson Announces Netflix Documentary: ‘Not a Victim, but a Survivor and Alive to Tell the Real Story’

Pamela Anderson is telling her story, her way, with a new documentary set at Netflix. Anderson announced the news on social media with a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead, which reads: “My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheWrap

Watch a Female Mountaineer Make History in ‘Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest’ Trailer (Exclusive Video)

The story of Nepalese trailblazer Pasang Lhamu Sherpa, who summited the world’s highest peak in 1993, is told in a new documentary. Many have heard the names Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, the mountaineers from New Zealand and Nepal who in 1953 were the first men to summit Mt. Everest. Climbing enthusiasts will have heard about Japan’s Junko Tabei, who was the first woman to reach the highest point on Earth in 1975.
ENTERTAINMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Dolphin Entertainment Partners With Female-Led NFT Collection The Flower Girls (EXCLUSIVE)

Dolphin Entertainment, an entertainment marketing and premium content production company, has entered into a strategic partnership with The Flower Girls, a fine art female-led non-fungible tokens. The NFT collection boast 10,000 unique works of art by revered artist Varvara Alay. Launched in December of 2021, The Flower Girls has surpassed...
TV SHOWS
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy