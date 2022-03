The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Surry Center, wants to promote healthy eating and is offering a free webinar Thursday on growing you own food. The “Grow Your Own Salad Bowl” webinar is being held Thursday, March 3 from noon to 1 p.m. The Cooperative Extension staff will be showing how to start your own salad bowl garden in order to grow your own tasty salad. “Seeing how easy this is will make you want to get started right away. You will never want to go anywhere else for your greens,” the announcement states.

