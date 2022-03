This is the year St. Louisan Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will go to the NBA Finals. It starts with Tatum himself, ever-evolving, never-settling. He’s won a lot in his basketball career, but he’s playing “winning basketball” better than he ever has. And this clearly is connected to his new coach, Ime Udoka. Tatum’s defensive voracity and offensive efficiency have spearheaded the Celtics, winners of 16 of their past 19 games.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO