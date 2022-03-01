ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Man killed, another injured in Osceola County crash

By WFTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRHLM_0eRxWCId00

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Osceola County Monday night that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Troopers responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 192 and Simpson Road. just after 8 p.m. for reports of a crash involving two cars.

Troopers said a sedan driver was weaving in and out of traffic. The driver lost control, went onto the median and overturned on the eastbound lanes. The sedan landed on top of a pickup truck.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. A 65-year-old man person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No one involved in the crash has been identified.

All eastbound lanes of U.S. 192 were closed while troopers worked to find out what happened.

See a map of the area below:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

