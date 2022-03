There is upwards of $88 billion in medical debt among people in the U.S., a March 1 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report found. "When it comes to medical bills, Americans are often caught in a doom loop between their medical provider and insurance company," bureau Director Rohit Chopra said in a March 1 news release. "Our credit-reporting system is too often used as a tool to coerce and extort patients into paying medical bills they may not even owe."

