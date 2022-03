HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The annual drawdown is a big time for Arkansas boaters. For Lake Hamilton and Hot Springs' Lake Catherine, it begins on Nov.1 each year, with the refill of both lakes taking place between March 1-8. Since moving there 3.5-years ago, Kevin King has been been doing due diligence, even without the drawdown. He's been making sure to clear any debris and trash that he finds along Lake Hamilton.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO