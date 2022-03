Got some pocket change you want to throw at crypto? It won’t go as far on Venmo. Venmo and its parent PayPal Holdings Inc. alerted their users earlier this week that they’re changing their fees for crypto transactions under $200. While the companies said the pricing adjustments were just an effort to provide investors with more transparency, a closer look shows any customer making transactions of $100 or less will be a lot worse off.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO