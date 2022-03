The number is always the thing. Yesterday we had Furman +1.5, and I also suggested taking the Paladins on the moneyline. Their overtime thriller against Chattanooga would have gone 1-1 if you made both of those bets. It was a real nail-biter won at the buzzer by the Mocs by a point. Welcome to March Madness.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO