For the last two decades, the actress Morena Baccarin has honed her craft across film and television, rising to fame on the cult favorite Firefly, earning an Emmy nomination for her work on Homeland, and playing the female lead in the Deadpool franchise. But a few months after giving birth to her third child last March, the Brazilian-born star was given a rare opportunity to co-lead her first show on network television. It was an opportunity that she couldn’t pass up.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO