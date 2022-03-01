ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Monday February 28th

By Kris Boone
 7 days ago

Spring-like temperatures to finish up the month of February and kick off the month of March. Afternoon highs topped out into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Concho Valley. Cloud coverage will continue to increase from the west over the area, but shouldn’t have a major impacts on our temperatures. Winds will be light and from the southeast at 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday, temperatures continue to creep upwards in the lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies. The upper level clouds will linger through the day but not impacts temperatures a lot. Clouds will begin to break up going into the overnight hours with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday, warm conditions continue with another round of some upper level clouds moving in from the west. Temperatures will begin to approach the upper 70s and possible lower 80s as we continue into the weekend.

Late Saturday, and early Sunday cold see another cold front work into the Lone Star state with slim chances of some rain but the drop of temperatures back down into the 60s and closer to average for early March.

