Abilene, TX

Abilene history experts tell how Ukrainian invasion mirrors start of WWII

By Noah McKinney
 7 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to play out on the global stage, some political and historical experts have noticed similarities to another world event, the beginning of World War 2 (WWII).

“In the 1930s we were watching warily, I guess, is the best way to put it. We didn’t want to be involved in another world war,” says Executive Director of the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum Mikayla Spivey.

In 1938, still feeling the sting of their punishment following WWI, Germany was under the rule of Adolf Hitler, a man who strongly believed that areas such as Austria and the “Sudetenland” which he saw as “ethnically German” should be a part of Germany.

“They were German in his eyes, and therefore they should be a part of this Third Reich, this empire,” Spivey says.

“And that is very much what Putin is doing with, first, the Crimea in 2014, and now with the Donbas region,” says Head of McMurry University’s Political Science department, Dr. Tina Bertrand.

In the same way Hitler spoke on the territories that were historically German and should in his view be German again, Putin has set his sights on areas such as Ukraine, that though independent from Russia since 1991, he believes should be under Russian rule.

“Hitler got away with it in the Sudetenland and Putin may have assumed that he was getting away with it prior to last Thursday,” Bertrand says.

Part of the reason Putin may believe he could get away with a move like this, according to Dr. Bertrand, is that the lack of global retaliation to his his earlier annexation of Crimea in 2014 and takeover of the formerly recognized European country of Georgia, an act of appeasement to the Russian president which Bertrand believes may have empowered him to move farther into Ukraine.

Where Hitler eventually invaded and captured Czechoslovakia and Poland, Putin’s Thursday invasion of Ukraine has seen much heavier resistance from both the Ukrainian people and Global Organizations.

“The differences that I can, right off the bat, see is there was no NATO, there was no EU, there was no UN at the start of World War II,” Spivey says.

Organizations that are building in resistance as Putin’s acts become more bold.

“The Cold War has already reignited between the United States and Russia, and it did not begin last Thursday. I would argue that one could see the seeds of a new cold war even beginning during the Bush administration,” Dr. Bertrand says.

