Rio Rancho, NM

Rio Rancho municipal election begins Tuesday

By Anna Padilla
 7 days ago

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is holding an election on Tuesday with three candidates running for mayor, and some big decisions have to be made on improvements to the city. Incumbent Mayor Gregg Hull is running for a third term.

He’s joined by 20-year-old air force veteran Barabary Jordan and political newcomer Jaclyn Wilhite. There are also three general obligation bond questions on the ballot. One is for more than $9 million in road repairs.

Another would authorize nearly $3.5 million for renovations to Rio Rancho Police headquarters and to replace first responder vehicles. Voters will decide if city parks and the library will get updates worth more than $1 million.

