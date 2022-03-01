ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

MORBIUS Final Trailer Brings Us Marvel Superheroes By Way Of Vampires

By Ryan Scott
FANGORIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday brings us a brand new trailer for Morbius, the long-delayed Sony adaptation of the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film sees Jared Leto playing an antihero known as “The Living Vampire” and has been on the radar for a very, very long time thanks to the pandemic....

www.fangoria.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

The Final Trailer for ‘Morbius’ Hints at Michael Keaton’s Spidey Connection

Nearly two years after its initially slated release, Morbius is finally hitting theaters in April, and Sony’s attempted to drum up excitement by sharing the final trailer on Monday. In case you forgot (which would be understandable, considering the first trailer came out in January 2020, an actual lifetime...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Morbius Final Trailer Teases Jared Leto Becoming 'The Bad Guy'

The time has finally come. Morbius is finally set to hit theaters after over two years of delay and this is being celebrated by Sony Pictures as they dropped the film's final trailer. This time, the teaser could confirm that Jared Leto's Michael Morbius might not be able to resist his bloodlust and ultimately become the bad guy!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Al Madrigal
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Jared Leto
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Polygon

Believe it or not there’s another Morbius trailer

For a Living Vampire, Morbius certainly hasn’t shown many signs of life. But at least the Sony Marvel movie’s most recent delay means that there’s time for at least one more trailer. Much like the previous trailers, this one has plenty of footage of Jared Leto being a vampire and not enough of Michael Keaton doing his Vulture thing. Morbius is scheduled to hit theaters on April 1 ... at least for now.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire#The Marvel Comics#Sony Pictures
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
TV SERIES
CNET

New 'Morbius' Trailer Gives Us a Little More Michael Keaton

Marvel vampire adventure Morbius got its final trailer on Monday, ahead of the movie's scheduled April 1 theatrical release in the US (it comes out March 31 in the UK and Australia). The film sees Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes (aka the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming) telling Jared Leto's newly empowered antihero to discover "who he's meant to be," and also gives us an extended look at Matt Smith's villain.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Final Morbius Trailer Sinks Its Teeth Into Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Jared Leto takes a bite out of Sony's Spider-Man Universe in the final trailer for Morbius, playing exclusively in movie theaters on April 1. The new Marvel legend arrives when Dr. Michael Morbius (Leto), dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, transforms himself into the Living Vampire with a bloodlust to consume criminal prey. Set in Sony's corner of the Marvel multiverse that opened wide with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the supernatural spinoff has teased ties to Spider-Man, Tom Hardy's Venom, and Michael Keaton's Spider-Man: Homecoming villain the Vulture. Watch the final trailer above.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige on Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange: "You've Become the Anchor of the MCU"

When Iron Man first arrived, he became a driving force in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe that until after his death in the Avengers: Endgame, his legacy continued. However, now that Tony Stark is no longer in the franchise, Kevin Feige recognized Benedict Cumberbatch who plays Doctor Strange as the new key player saying “You’ve become the anchor of the MCU.”
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
MOVIES
rolling out

LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs. The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pieces of Her: Netflix users are agreed on same point regarding ‘annoying’ character

Netflix viewers are watching Pieces of Her in their millions, and all seem to be agreed on one point.The new eight-part series follows Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote) as she tries to piece together the dark past of her mother (Toni Collette).Based on Karin Slaughter’s 2018 novel of the same name, the series, created by Charlotte Stoudt, was released on Friday (4 March).While viewers have been gripped by the show’s many twists and turns, they seem to be collectively feeling extremely frustrated by the “stupid” choices made by Heathcote’s character. Judging by Twitter, those who are watching the show can’t...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy