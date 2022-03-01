How those around Rochester with Russian heritage are reacting to war

PENFIELD, N.Y (WROC) — We’ve heard many stories from those of Ukrainian dissent around Rochester how the War is impacting them, but how about those with Russian heritage who’ve immigrated to our area? Alex Love spoke to some about how they’re seeing this war unfold and reports their response.

Born and raised in Moscow, Konstantin Korablev, who now lives in Penfield, witnessed growing up how devastating war is for certain Russian soldiers who are being forced to fight in Ukraine.

“I’m concerned about our soldiers who are drafted and just 18 years old,” Korablev said. “They don’t have a choice, just go and get killed. They’re really children.”

Since going to college, he’s made friends who still live in Ukraine and Russia. It’s hard for him to understand why the Russian government escalated the conflicts. this far.

“You might not like neighbors or something but that doesn’t give you the right to come to their houses and start shooting,” Korablev continued. “Nothing can justify killing other people or war. I thought in the 21st century we were kind of over this.”

Lately Konstantin has been in closer contact with old friends in Russia updating them on the true devastation Ukrainians are facing due to state run television censoring coverage. A tactic he says Vladimir Putin will use to manipulate his people.

“Propaganda on the TV which is first of all government controlled,” Korablev added. “If you say a lie once it sounds basically outrageous, but if you keep repeating it many times it starts to sound more convincing. I’m very disappointed.”

As you might understand, several other people we spoke to of Russian heritage declined to speak on camera due to concerns about how they may be viewed. We did reach out to the Mother of God Russian Orthodox Church in Brighton and a representative said they are praying every day for peace.

The local Ukrainian cultural center and churches are however holding different rallies and charity events to send aid to their homeland.

