Gilgeous-Alexander's Notches 37 Points, Thunder Fall to Kings

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred once again for the Thunder on Monday night. SGA notched his third straight 30-point performance adding 37 points on the evening. The Thunder star shot an impressive 12-for-16 from the floor and regained his 3-point touch, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from long range. Along with his 37 points, Gilgeous-Alexander added 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Gilgeous-Alexander received backup from a number of teammates tonight. Vit Krejci had his best game in a Thunder uniform, netting 10 points and five rebounds. Aleksej Pokusevski continued his impactful play, stuffing the score sheet with nine points, eight rebounds rebounds and five assists.

Tre Mann showcased his isolation skills, along with his highlight plays once again. The rookie finished with 11 points and four assists.

De’Aaron Fox had a big night for the Kings, pouring in 29 points and 10 assists. Lyles exploded for 24 total points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Defense told the story, as the Thunder simply couldn’t slow Sacramento down. The Kings shot a scorching hot 56.5% from the floor, compared to Oklahoma City’s 47.1% effort.

In the first quarter, Oklahoma City struggled defensively. The Kings had too many second chances opportunities and easy shots at the rim. Trey Lyles netted nine first quarter points, nearly totaling above his season average per game.

Despite a poor defensive quarter, OKC was able to stay in the game behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s huge half. The young star had 19 points and eight assists in the first two quarters. There were plenty of assists left on the floor, too, as OKC shot just 5-for-18 from behind the 3-point line in the first half.

Oklahoma City built a seven point lead early on in the third quarter behind a dominant offensive attack. The Thunder lost its spark when the second unit came in, however, allowing the Kings to make a run. Barnes had a big third quarter with nine points, as rookie Davion Mitchell started to heat up as well.

Oklahoma City finishes the month of February with a record of 4-8. The Thunder return to action Wednesday, as Mark Daigneault’s squad will travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets at 8 p.m.

