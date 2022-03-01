ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gilgeous-Alexander's Notches 37 Points, Thunder Fall to Kings

By Ross Lovelace
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred once again for the Thunder on Monday night. SGA notched his third straight 30-point performance adding 37 points on the evening. The Thunder star shot an impressive 12-for-16 from the floor and regained his 3-point touch, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from long range. Along with his 37 points, Gilgeous-Alexander added 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Gilgeous-Alexander received backup from a number of teammates tonight. Vit Krejci had his best game in a Thunder uniform, netting 10 points and five rebounds. Aleksej Pokusevski continued his impactful play, stuffing the score sheet with nine points, eight rebounds rebounds and five assists.

Tre Mann showcased his isolation skills, along with his highlight plays once again. The rookie finished with 11 points and four assists.

De’Aaron Fox had a big night for the Kings, pouring in 29 points and 10 assists. Lyles exploded for 24 total points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Defense told the story, as the Thunder simply couldn’t slow Sacramento down. The Kings shot a scorching hot 56.5% from the floor, compared to Oklahoma City’s 47.1% effort.

In the first quarter, Oklahoma City struggled defensively. The Kings had too many second chances opportunities and easy shots at the rim. Trey Lyles netted nine first quarter points, nearly totaling above his season average per game.

Despite a poor defensive quarter, OKC was able to stay in the game behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s huge half. The young star had 19 points and eight assists in the first two quarters. There were plenty of assists left on the floor, too, as OKC shot just 5-for-18 from behind the 3-point line in the first half.

Oklahoma City built a seven point lead early on in the third quarter behind a dominant offensive attack. The Thunder lost its spark when the second unit came in, however, allowing the Kings to make a run. Barnes had a big third quarter with nine points, as rookie Davion Mitchell started to heat up as well.

Oklahoma City finishes the month of February with a record of 4-8. The Thunder return to action Wednesday, as Mark Daigneault’s squad will travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets at 8 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Georgetown makes decision on Patrick Ewing’s future

Georgetown is having one of its worst seasons in program history this year, but the terrible results are not going to cost head coach Patrick Ewing his job. Georgetown announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ewing will return as the team’s coach for the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas say they are committed to Ewing and will work with him to make the necessary changes to get the program back on a winning path.
GEORGETOWN, NY
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Trey Lyles
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Gameday: Taking on Jokic and the Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the road Wednesday night for a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Currently on a six-game winning streak, the Nuggets have started to hit their stride. Still fairly shorthanded due to injuries, Oklahoma City will need some of its young core to step up...
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

WATCH: Coach Diagneault Reacts to Bazley's Rap

In the Thunder's loss to Sacramento, Gilgeous-Alexander gave one of his most impressive performances. He finished 12-of-16 from the floor, three-of-three from the perimeter, and scored 37 points. He showed his offensive aggressiveness by shooting 10-14 from the free throw line. Oklahoma City's bench helped the offensive effort and Vit...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Kings#Defense#Okc
Raleigh News & Observer

Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Top Performers in Upset Win of the Year

Wednesday night, Oklahoma City came away with one of the most surprising victories off the season. The young squad, missing more than half of its roster, travelled to Denver, controlled the pace of the entire game and beat the Nuggets 119-107. Both teams exchanged small first half runs, but nothing...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Making the Most of Depleted Bench Unit

If you took a look at the box score from Monday’s loss to the Kings before the season, you’d think the Thunder had spent the first half of the season wheeling and dealing, flipping assets for picks left and right, and this is what was left over. The...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder 7-Footer Aleksej Pokusevski is Hitting His Stride

In what was his first start in over a month -- and just his third start of the season -- Aleksej Pokusevski shined for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in Denver. Against a physical Nuggets team, he finished with a line of nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Pokusevski did a bit of everything, contributing to the Thunder win on both ends of the floor.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Jordan Has Idea For NASCAR: Fans React

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is now a NASCAR co-owner, and apparently he has an interesting financial model he wants the sport to try. According to Jordan’s financial advisor, Curtis Polk, His Airness wants to help NASCAR teams become less reliant on sponsors and find revenue through additional avenues, such as media.
NBA
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico State women wrap up season on Saturday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – After trailing by 12 entering the fourth quarter, the New Mexico State women's basketball team battled all the way back to take the lead and nearly pull off the upset bid on Thursday night. However, a late 10-point run from Stephen F. Austin allowed the Ladyjacks to claim a 64-56. Individually, the...
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Sends A Message To Nets Fans Amid Losing Streak: "If You’re A Fan And You Appreciate Nets Basketball And What We’re Trying To Build You’ll Follow Us Along This Journey..."

After his first game back in action, a 113-107 loss, Kevin Durant preached patience and faith to Nets fans in the post-game chat with the media. He kept things real, knowing that expectations have been high and that his Nets have, so far, failed to meet those expectations. “I just...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
195
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy