Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) will face off with No. 3 Baylor (25-5, 13-4) at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, in Kansas City for the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. The Sooners knocked off Kansas State 78-71 on Saturday to clinch the tournament’s No. 7 seed on a three-game win streak after previously garnering victories over Oklahoma State on Feb. 26 and West Virginia on March 1. Baylor, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, is currently playing Iowa State in its regular season finale.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO