The Houston Gamblers released their schedule for the inaugural season in the new USFL, and the league released a partial TV schedule Tuesday. Every game in the 10-week season for the eight-team league will be televised on FOX, NBC, FS1, USA or streamed on Peacock. All games for the first season will be played in Birmingham, Ala., at Protective Stadium - home of UAB and the annual Birmingham Bowl - and Legion Field, which hosted the Alabama-Auburn Iron Bowl for 40 years before the rivals moved the game to campus sites.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO