Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (3/1/22)

Earlier this afternoon, mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the mid 40’s. Cloud cover increases this evening as a fast moving low pressure area crosses northern and Central New York. The low brings a chance of lake-effect rain and snow showers, with rain likely staying in the warmest valleys of the Twin Tiers. Lake-effect snow will be the main precipitation type by 7 PM in the Southern Tier while chances of rain stay to the south. A fast-moving cold front also ushers in dropping temperatures overnight with lows near the low 20’s. Slippery travel is likely.
A cold start for Tuesday with a wake up temperature of 39 degrees. We’ll see a sunny, wind-free day afternoon with a high of just 62 degrees..that will be 7 degrees below average. The warmest day of the workweek looks to be Wednesday with a high of 70 degrees,...
About 2,600 customers across the Poconos remained without power early Tuesday afternoon, following strong winds overnight. As of 12:15 p.m., PPL was reporting 191 customers without power in Carbon County, 1,284 in Monroe County, 260 in Pike County and 414 in Wayne County. Met-Ed was reporting 159 customers without power...
HAIL SIZE (in.)OBJECT. Typically the smaller sizes of hail are more common. With severe storms, hail is larger than with a general thunderstorm. Have a weather question you have always wondered about? Message me on social media: Facebook (Anna Meyers), Twitter (18StormAnna), and Instagram (Anna.weather), or email me at AnnaMeyers@WETMTV.com and you might be featured on the next weekly Anna Answers.
Early on in the winter season, a specific weather phenomenon can happen out in the Northeastern United States. When all the weather patterns and conditions are met, the phenomenon becomes what is known as “cold air damming.”. Cold air damming is a non-precipitative atmospheric phenomenon that occurs when high...
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EST SUNDAY…. WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. WHERE…Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida...
