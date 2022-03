On Wednesday, March 9, a judge will consider giving Cory Gregory a shortened prison sentence for his role in the 2005 death of Adrianne Reynolds. In 2006, Gregory pleaded guilty to being involved in her murder, and he and codefendant Sarah Kolb were convicted for murdering their 16-year-old classmate before burning and dismembering her body. Gregory was given a 45-year sentence, and Kolb was given 53 years.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO