ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, NJ

Jefferson over High Point - Boys basketball - N1,G2 - 1st Round

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Travis Osterhout led his team with 21 points as third-seeded Jefferson defeated 14th-seeded High Point, 70-61, in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ramsey, NJ
Ramsey, NJ
Sports
Jefferson, NJ
Sports
Ramsey, NJ
Education
Jefferson, NJ
Education
City
Jefferson, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#High Point#The Boys#Highschoolsports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
188K+
Followers
98K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy