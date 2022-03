BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County judge has revoked the release of a Buffalo teen who has been arrested eight times in the past two months on vehicle-theft related charges. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Monday that their office has filed a motion to request that Kahill Reeves, 18, be held without bail because he is accused of committing additional crimes following his arraignment on multiple pending cases. Reeves was released on his own recognizance as none of his charges qualified for bail.

