Fisker Ocean: Everything we know as of February 2022
By Suvrat Kothari
topelectricsuv.com
8 days ago
California-based Fisker is looking to make an impact on the EV industry with the Fisker Ocean, a battery electric vehicle with a solar panel integrated into its roof. It’s not the first time we are seeing solar panels on an EV. We’ve seen the Lightyear One already. The Fisker Ocean manifests...
Famous car designer Henrik Fisker is back with a new electric-vehicle startup carrying the Fisker name, and the first product is a small battery-electric crossover called the Ocean. The handsome crossover, which was presented in production-intent form at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, has been developed by Fisker on...
The Fisker Ocean seems to offer it all: style, range, performance and affordability, and even though it comes from a company with a bad track record, many people are understandably excited about it. And after previously announcing specs and price for the US market, Fisker has now detailed the Ocean for the European market, just as the model made its official Old Continent debut at the 2022 Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona.
The all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV has made its European debut today at the Mobile World Congress (February 28–March 3) in Barcelona, Spain. The base Fisker Ocean Sport, which features a 275-bhp electric motor, offers a range of 275 miles (440 kilometres) on the WLTP cycle from the standard Touring Range lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery pack. This variant carries a starting price of £34,990 in the UK and €41,900 in Spain (both including VAT and excluding subsidies).
