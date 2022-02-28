Fisker Ocean: Everything we know as of February 2022

The Fisker Ocean seems to offer it all: style, range, performance and affordability, and even though it comes from a company with a bad track record, many people are understandably excited about it. And after previously announcing specs and price for the US market, Fisker has now detailed the Ocean for the European market, just as the model made its official Old Continent debut at the 2022 Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona.

