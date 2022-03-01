ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox’s 29 points, 10 assists lead Kings past Thunder, 131-110

By Associated Press
KOCO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110 on Monday night. Trey Lyles scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes scored 23 for the Kings, who...

www.koco.com

ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
KOCO

Towns, Reid score 20, lead Timberwolves past Thunder 138-101

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The points are piling for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and so are the wins. Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid each scored 20 points to help the Timberwolves defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 138-101 on Friday night for their third straight victory. “Just credit Minnesota,” Thunder coach...
NBA
KEYT

Jokic’s triple double leads Nuggets past Warriors 131-124

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double in as many nights with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 131-124 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors. Monte Morris and Jeff Green added 18 points apiece for the Nuggets, who have won 11 of 13 and moved to 13 games over .500 for the first time this season. The Warriors were playing with a depleted lineup after coach Steve Kerr announced Saturday that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins would miss the game to rest. Jordan Poole had 32 points and Moses Moody 30 for the Warriors, who lost their fifth in a row.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Cunningham double-double leads Pistons past Hawks 113-110 in OT

In a game that had 30 lead changes and 17 ties, the Pistons outlasted the Hawks 113-110 in overtime Monday night in Detroit. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 28 points and 10 assists as Detroit won its third straight game. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 22 points. ©2022...
NBA
KEYT

Randle nets career-best 46, Knicks rally past Kings 131-115

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Julius Randle hit eight 3-pointers and scored 17 of his career-high 46 points in the third quarter as the New York Knicks rallied from a 20-point deficit and beat the Sacramento Kings 131-115. One night after beating the Clippers in a win fueled mostly by New York’s younger players, Randle rallied the Knicks with a phenomenal shooting display in the second half. He made 12 of 17 shots after halftime, going seven of 11 from beyond the arc, and finished with 10 rebounds. RJ Barrett had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Knicks to their second straight win after seven consecutive losses. Immanuel Quickley added 27 points. Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings before being ejected in the fourth quarter.
NBA
