Area coaches split on new Metro-Suburban rules

For years, it’s been clear that something had to be done to address the lack of parity in the Florida high school football playoffs.

Teams from the eight largest counties in the state — Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange, Duval, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Seminole — have won 68 of the 77 state championships across classes 2A-8A since 2011, and many have come in dominating fashion.

The Metro-Suburban split — or separating competition by county density — was approved by the Florida High School Athletic Association’s board of directors with a 9-7 vote on Monday morning.

In this new split, 228 teams from the eight largest counties will play in the four classes of Metro competition (6A-9A) and the 234 schools from the remaining 59 counties will play in four classes of Suburban competition (2A-5A) beginning this fall. The rural classification, currently known as 1A, will remain.

Whether or not this new separation of power will create an even playing field, however, remains to be seen.

“I’m personally not a fan,” first-year Charlotte High head coach Cory Mentzer said. “If I’m going to be called a state champion, I’d like to play everyone in the state, so taking out the Miami schools, the Tampa schools and Orlando kind of downplays that. That’s my big concern.”

There may be more to the puzzle of parity than a Metro-Suburban split.

Venice High has won two of the nine state championships won by teams from a “suburban” area in the past decade, and Indians coach John Peacock said he thinks this proposal is targeting the wrong reason for an uneven playing field.

“I think they’re using this to hide the real issue, which is private and public,” he said. “I don’t think it’s an issue of Metro and Suburban. … It will prevent some private schools from winning over and over because some of them will be together.

“They use the numbers that say most of the teams to win are from Metro areas, but most of those teams are also private schools.”

Other area teams could benefit from the new classifications.

DeSoto County, which went 0-10 in 2020, chose to compete independent from the FHSAA this season in an attempt to rebuild its program, and responded with a 6-3 season.

Bulldogs second-year coach and athletic director Sam Holland said his team will rejoin the FHSAA this upcoming season, and the plan will help the Bulldogs — and other smaller schools like them — have a chance at reaching that elusive state championship game.

“This isn’t gonna change anything for the Metro schools. They’re still gonna be competing in the final rounds against the same teams they always have,” said Holland, who added that he didn’t think a state championship would be cheapened by the split. “What this does is it gives the rest of us an opportunity to compete in those final rounds.

“I give the FHSAA credit for trying something. It’s going to have to be tweaked. But at least, for the most part, I think it’s working toward a level playing field for everybody.”