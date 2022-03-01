Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

Effective: 2022-02-21 21:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for west central Texas. Target Area: Coke; Runnels; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Coke, north central Tom Green, southwestern Taylor and northern Runnels Counties through 1000 PM CST At 923 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Robert Lee, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winters, Robert Lee, Maverick, Bronte, Norton, Wingate, Happy Valley, Hatchel, Fort Chadbourne, Tennyson, Wilmeth, Drasco, Pumphrey, Lake Winters Lake, Ballinger Lake, Oak Creek Reservoir and The Intersection Of Highway 208 And Ranch Road 2662. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

COKE COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO