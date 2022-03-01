ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

By Tom Wachs
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures in the 30s.

www.fox6now.com

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coke, Runnels, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 21:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for west central Texas. Target Area: Coke; Runnels; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Coke, north central Tom Green, southwestern Taylor and northern Runnels Counties through 1000 PM CST At 923 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Robert Lee, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winters, Robert Lee, Maverick, Bronte, Norton, Wingate, Happy Valley, Hatchel, Fort Chadbourne, Tennyson, Wilmeth, Drasco, Pumphrey, Lake Winters Lake, Ballinger Lake, Oak Creek Reservoir and The Intersection Of Highway 208 And Ranch Road 2662. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COKE COUNTY, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thunderstorm possible Saturday, temps in 50s

Southeast Wisconsin has heard thunder this year, but it came with snow. Saturday, March 5 it'll be associated with rain. Meteorological Spring is starting right on queue with the temperatures above average and our first spring-like thunderstorm chance of the season. Friday night into Saturday a low from the SW moves in giving us warmer temperatures and plenty of rain chances.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Here’s when you can expect the final freeze of the season

Meteorological spring begins on March 1, while astronomical spring begins about 20 days later. No matter when you mark the beginning of the warming season, much of the U.S. will continue to see freezing weather well into May. For gardeners, the final freeze of the season means they can start...
ENVIRONMENT
