Wolves-Cleveland game recap

By Kent Youngblood
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe didn't get a ton of shots, and he only scored three points in the fourth quarter....

www.startribune.com

ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
Kevin Love
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
#Wolves
The Spun

Bengals Apparently Unhappy With Super Bowl Halftime Show Incident

During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy Reveals He Beat Michael Jordan 3 Times In 1 On 1 At North Carolina, Says He Was Better Than Michael Jordan But Only For About Three Weeks

James Worthy is a name that looms large in NBA history, not only was he a three-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Worthy was also teammates with none other than Michael Jordan at the University of North Carolina. Obviously, Jordan is more decorated than he was, but when the two were in college, Worthy was slightly older and the much bigger star.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild-Dallas game recap

1. Jason Robertson, Stars: The winger scored his second hat trick in a row. 2. Jake Oettinger, Stars: The goalie from Lakeville North turned aside 32 shots. 3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a pair of goals in the third period. BY THE NUMBERS. 1 Unsuccessful coach's challenge by...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Oladipo returns, Herro scores 31, Heat top Rockets 123-106

MIAMI — Victor Oladipo entered a game for the first time in nearly a year, a loud ovation greeting him as he stepped onto the floor. He took a charge seconds later. The cheers got louder. And when he capped his night with a dunk, even louder. Welcome back,...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves' jaw-dropping talent is evident even in practice

Remember that college basketball team you fell for, the one that played great defense? With the players slapping the court and earning their coach a reputation as a defensive mastermind?. An NBA team would score 150 on them, then decide whether to take the floor for the fourth quarter. The...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves romp Trail Blazers by 43, win fifth straight behind Karl-Anthony Towns' double-double

Late in the third quarter of the Timberwolves 124-81 win over Portland came a sight that hasn't been at Target Center in years — the wave. With the Wolves cruising by 30 or more throughout the night, the crowd decided to have a little more fun than usual and even got some of the players on the bench, like Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley, to join in.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Legalizing sports betting, Aaron Rodgers' waffling and a lopsided Wolves win

Introduction: Host Michael Rand connects the dots on two of the biggest stories of the day — one national and one local. First, Minnesota is getting closer to legalizing sports betting after new legislation was announced Monday that has the backing of the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association. It's part of a proliferation of sports wagering that has permeated the modern sports fan, perhaps influencing reaction to Calvin Ridley being suspended for a year on Monday by the NFL for wagering on games.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots star blasts league over Calvin Ridley suspension

Reaction to Calvin Ridley’s one-year suspension was swift across the NFL on Monday, and at least one of his peers seemed pretty unhappy with how the matter played out. New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon reacted to the suspension news on Twitter Monday. Judon referred to the suspension as “trash,” and called for the NFL to “free” Ridley.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Matthews scores 40th goal as Toronto beats Blue Jackets 5-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Auston Matthews became the first player to score 40 goals this season, Petr Mrazek made 31 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Monday night. Matthews and linemates Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting each had a goal and an...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild is suddenly fragile, and suddenly needs lots of help

Wild coach Dean Evason pulled his goalie midway through the third period on Sunday. Maybe for the rest of the season. With a 6-on-5 advantage, Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals before a couple of empty-netters gave Dallas a 6-3 victory at Xcel Energy Center, where the few fans remaining booed at the final buzzer, almost as if they've been paying attention.
NHL

