Rugby

Bristol Bears Under-18s win first national championship

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBristol Bears Under-18s have become national champions for the first time in the academy's history. They beat Northampton Saints 13-5 in the Premiership Rugby Under-18 final on Sunday at Worcester's Sixways Stadium. Bristol won...

