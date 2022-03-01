Father kills his children and himself in California church shooting

F ive people, including three children, are dead after a church shooting in Sacramento, California , on Monday, according to police.

A father walked into a Sacramento church and fatally shot three of his own children , all under the age of 15, before shooting and killing himself, according to Sgt. Rod Grassman, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. The father was at the church for a supervised visit with his children, the sheriff said, adding that the shooter and victims “all knew each other.”

Police said the fifth victim was supervising the visit, though it is unclear if the victim was a church employee or a social worker, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters at the scene that the children's mother was not involved in the incident and that she had a restraining order against the father.

On social media, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office asked people to avoid the area of the shooting .



California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the tragedy was "absolutely devastating" and described it as another "senseless act of gun violence" in the United States.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities," Newsom wrote. "We are working closely with local law enforcement."



The sheriff's office has not yet responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.