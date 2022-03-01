ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodies - Graphic Novel Adaptation Gets Greenlight At Netflix

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has greenlit a UK crime thriller adaptation of Si Spencer’s mind-bending graphic novel Bodies, Deadline can reveal, about four detectives in four different London eras who find themselves investigating the...

WRAL News

Graphic novel by Miyazaki to be issued in the US

NEW YORK — A graphic novel by Oscar-winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is being released for the first time in the United States, nearly 40 years after it was published in Japan. Miyazaki's “Shuna’s Journey,” a 1983 release which contains elements later built upon in his films “Princess Mononoke” and...
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Episode 2.12 - Somewhere Over The Hudson - Press Release

“Somewhere Over the Hudson” – McCall helps a mob accountant, Bert Singer (Josh Cooke), scour the city for a lost ledger of evidence he must provide to the FBI in exchange for entrance into the Federal Witness Protection Program. Also, Mel frets over how to tell her best friend, who comforted her for years about Harry’s death, that Harry never died at all, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
spoilertv.com

The Residence - Shondaland Drama Series Ordered To Series By Netflix

Netflix has given a series order to Shondaland murder-mystery drama The Residence, from executive producer/showrunner Paul William Davies and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. sing Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House as as a jumping off point, the 8-episode series...
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
spoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.14 - Safe Space - Press Release

“Safe Space” – Bull helps an agoraphobic client bring a wrongful death suit against the alleged killer of his beloved aunt, but the client’s inability to testify in person threatens the trial. Also, Taylor forges a connection with TAC’s agoraphobic client, and Chunk’s new relationship hits a snag when his mother, Adaline (Rolonda Watts), visits, on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, March 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Actress, journalist and talk show host Rolonda Watts guest stars as Chunk’s mother, Adaline Palmer.
News Channel 25

Graphic novels and comic books are growing in popularity during the pandemic

As comic book movies made their way back onto the big screen last year, comic books themselves also saw huge growth. Sales for adult graphic novels more than doubled in 2021, and one publisher said it was their biggest year ever. "While television productions kind of shut down, the rise...
tvinsider.com

‘Bodies’: Netflix Greenlights Adaptation of Si Spencer’s Graphic Novel

Si Spencer’s murder-mystery graphic novel Bodies is set to be adapted into a TV series by Netflix and The Pursuit of Love producer Moonage Pictures. As first reported by Deadline, the UK crime thriller has been greenlit as Netflix ramps up its international output. Created by Torchwood writer Paul Tomalin, the eight-part drama will be produced by Mooage’s Will Gould and Frith Tiplady and directed by Marco Kreutzpaintner (Beat) and Haolu Wang (Doctor Who).
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Defends Offset's Questionable Outfit

Recently, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been going swimmingly. While they have had their share of ups and downs, the couple seems to have each other's back nowadays. When it comes to gifts, the duo goes all out for one another, especially when it comes to fashion. For Valentine's Day last month, Offset gifted Cardi Chanel bags and an expensive Audemar watch, highlighting is elite style.
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.17 - The Strangest Affair of All Time - Press Release

“The Strangest Affair of All Time” – When Murray goes out of town, Jane Bales (Leslie Grossman) attempts to make a power grab at the Ottoman Empire, forcing Beverly to retaliate. Meanwhile, Adam is thrilled to learn that Dave Kim (Kenny Ridwan) also plans to attend NYU. The excitement is short-lived when Adam weighs the cost of his popularity after the two agree to be college roommates on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.16 - Monster - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Monster” – Kai goes undercover as a chef in a local restaurant to gather intel on a notorious criminal kingpin who has a connection to the eatery. Also, Jane discovers that a school on the mainland has recruited Alex on a baseball scholarship, which he’s kept secret from his family, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, March 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

Superman and Lois - Episode 2.08 - Into Oblivion - Press Release

"Into Oblivion" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) CHANGES - Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), and Natalie (Taylor Buck) notice a difference in John Henry's (Wole Parks) behavior and fear something might be very wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encounters an awkward moment with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) while stopping by the house to pick Sarah (Inde Navarrette) up for school. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves when they realize a talking to from their parents is headed their way. Dylan Walsh and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Juliana James & Kristi Korzec (#208). Original airdate 3/22/2022.
spoilertv.com

S.W.A.T. - Episode 5.13 - Short Fuse - Press Release

“Short Fuse” – When a terminally ill inmate escapes from a hospital determined to settle old scores before he dies, SWAT must team up with a longtime rival of Hicks to protect the fugitive’s targets. Also, Nichelle faces a life-changing event that affects her relationship with Hondo, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

Billions - Episode 6.08 - The Big Ugly - Press Release

In the aftermath of the Commission's decision, Prince encourages his team to find new investments, and Wendy prepares for the future. Feeling pressure from Philip, Taylor goes all-in on a questionable play. Rian, eager to escape work stress, comes to an unlikely arrangement with Wags. Meanwhile, Chuck uses New York politics to his advantage.
spoilertv.com

Computer School - Ordered To Pilot By HBO

HBO has given a pilot green light to Computer School, a single-camera comedy written/executive produced by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, creators of the cult Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Robinson will co-star in the pilot, which is directed by Andrew Gaynord (Stath Lets Flats).
spoilertv.com

Throwback Thursday - Daredevil - Into the Ring

As Disney+ scrambles to place itself at the top of the heap in terms of streaming services, it has just gained a potentially significant foothold: its original Marvel TV slate. Indeed; on March 1st, the entire Defenders lineup, alongside older sister Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., were ripped from their longtime Netflix home, in anticipation of their debut on Disney+ later this month. Add onto that the buzzy Matt Murdock and Kingpin cameos in recent Marvel properties, and it’s easy to conclude that OG Marvel TV is experiencing or about to experience a popular renaissance of sorts, with possibly more hype surrounding the shows than there ever was when they were on the air. So - even though it barely feels like a throwback - it felt apt for me to look back on Daredevil, the arguable crown jewel of the Marvel TV family, and reflect on just how far Marvel TV has come.
