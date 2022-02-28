ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion National Park breaks record in 2021 for most visits to the park

By Victoria Hill, KUTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (KUTV) — In 2021, Zion National Park broke the record for most visits to the park, officials said Monday. They said 5,039,835 visits were recorded, the most in park history. Officials noted that...

