NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The senior member of New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band has created what's described as his first album as a bandleader, and it’s titled for his age — 89. Charlie Gabriel's first professional gig was in 1943, sitting in for his father with the Eureka Brass Band. When he was a teenager living in Detroit, he played for Lionel Hampton, alongside the young Charles Mingus. Musicians he's played or toured with include Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennet and Aretha Franklin.

