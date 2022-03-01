ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Identity theft experts warn about leaving documents inside your vehicle

Click10.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts are warning people not to use their vehicles as a storage locker. Some may think they are careful protecting personal information, but Local 10 News Investigator Jeff Weinsier made a startling discovery in a bizarre place that could put anyone’s identity at risk without realizing. Inside a...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft
Click10.com

3 people sought in connection with real estate scam in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Homestead police are searching for a woman and two men who they said were involved in a real estate scam that targeted victims on social media. According to a news release from the Homestead Police Department, there are multiple cases in which Priscilla Marie Contreras, 32, pretended to be a realtor and lured victims to vacant homes “via social media where Yordani Carriles Diaz (43 years old) and Deinoser Bravo (47 years old) would pose as homeowners and conduct money transactions with the victims.”
HOMESTEAD, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola bank employees arrested for identity theft, fraud

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested two bank employees for fraud after they allegedly tried to steal from customers. Tiwuan Williams, 26, and Stephon Pugh-Davis, 27, were arrested by FDLE for a scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification information, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WOWK 13 News

WV AG warns of identity theft risk connected to 2021 T-Mobile data breach

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning West Virginians to take steps necessary to protect themselves from identity theft connected to a T-Mobile data breach that happened last summer. T-Mobile announced the data breach in August 2021. According to Morrisey’s office 53 million individuals, including current, former and prospective customers, […]
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Click10.com

Woman arrested in connection with real estate scam in Miami-Dade County

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A woman has been arrested after Homestead police said they were searching for her and two men in connection with a real estate scam that targeted people who were looking to rent homes. According to Homestead Police Capt. Fernando Morales, Priscilla Marie Contreras, 32, turned herself...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Woman arrested at unlicensed post-op surgery recovery house in Miami

MIAMI – A woman appeared in court on Wednesday after detectives arrested her at an unlicensed post-op-surgery recovery house in Miami. On Tuesday, Kenia Julissa Reyes-Duron told investigators there were patients in the house at 1170 SW 18 St., in Miami’s The Roads neighborhood, near Brickell, according to the arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 killed in fiery crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Oakland Park, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported at 1:18 a.m. in the area of East Oakland Park Boulevard and Dixie Highway. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, deputies responded...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Wyoming News

Identity theft

- Total loss in 2020: $219,484,699 - Total victims in 2020: 43,330 Identity thieves steal personal information using various methods, including malware, social engineering, and phishing. Once they have this information, they take over the person’s identity and conduct malicious and fraudulent activities like applying for jobs, and opening credit cards and other accounts, in that person’s name. During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment benefits were a target for identity thieves. There are several types of identity theft including tax, financial, medical, senior, employment, and even child. Protection comes with awareness, and there are several simple steps people can take to stay safe. Monitor your credit, use passwords that are not easy to guess and change them often, use security software on your computer, and use a digital wallet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Model 3 Kills Driver When It Suddenly Stopped On the Highway, Getting Hit by Two Other Vehicles

Another Tesla driver’s death has happened again. In late February, Terry L. Siegal, 74, was driving his Tesla Model 3 in Independence, Missouri, when his Tesla appeared to stop in the middle of the highway. Siegal died after his car was hit by two other cars coming down the highway. Thankfully, his passenger and the other two drivers left with only minor injuries. Is this another Tesla Autopilot mishap or something else?
ACCIDENTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Man in port-a-potty crushed by bulldozer at Florida landfill

BARTOW, Fla. — A worker at a Florida landfill has died after a colleague accidentally hit the port-a-potty he was inside with a bulldozer, according to investigators. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News they were called to an accident Friday at the Polk County North Central Landfill, where workers told them a man named Aaron Henderson had been crushed while using the bathroom.
POLK COUNTY, FL
New Haven Register

Milford police warn of rising vehicle, catalytic converter thefts in parking lots

MILFORD — Authorities are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings after an uptick in vehicle thefts, robberies and catalytic converter thefts. Police on Monday said these incidents are happening in the parking lots of shopping centers, gas station and other commercial areas throughout the city. “Please make...
MILFORD, CT
Click10.com

Couple calls 911 after hit-and-run crash in Broward; no one answers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Imagine the nightmare of being in an emergency situation, calling 911 several times, and no one answering your calls. That is exactly what happened to Doreen Simac and her husband Daniel Torres after they were the victims of a hit-and-run crash. Simac and Torres were...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Woman with dementia allows burglar inside Miami home, police say

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a burglar who they said recently stole three guns and several other items from a home. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 200 block of Southwest 38th Court. According to police, the homeowner was at work and...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy