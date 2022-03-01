Identity theft experts warn about leaving documents inside your vehicle

- Total loss in 2020: $219,484,699 - Total victims in 2020: 43,330 Identity thieves steal personal information using various methods, including malware, social engineering, and phishing. Once they have this information, they take over the person’s identity and conduct malicious and fraudulent activities like applying for jobs, and opening credit cards and other accounts, in that person’s name. During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment benefits were a target for identity thieves. There are several types of identity theft including tax, financial, medical, senior, employment, and even child. Protection comes with awareness, and there are several simple steps people can take to stay safe. Monitor your credit, use passwords that are not easy to guess and change them often, use security software on your computer, and use a digital wallet.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO