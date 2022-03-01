ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTI BioPharma: A Speculative Buy Into The PDUFA Date

By BiotechValley Insights
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are initiating with CTI BioPharma with a buy rating with a TP of USD 7.6 if pacritinib is approved. Editor's Note: This article was submitted for review on Sunday 27th, 2022. Investment thesis and background. We are initiating with CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) with a buy rating with a...

seekingalpha.com

Reuters

FDA approves CTI BioPharma's bone marrow cancer drug

Feb 28 (Reuters) - CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC.O) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug for treating adult patients with a type of bone marrow cancer who also have low blood platelet count. The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

CTI BioPharma surges on FDA approval for myelofibrosis therapy

Seattle, Washington-based biotech, CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) has added ~52% in the pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its oral kinase inhibitor, pacritinib for adults with myelofibrosis and thrombocytopenia. Pacritinib, which will be called Vonjo, is indicated at 200 mg twice daily dosing...
SEATTLE, WA
Seeking Alpha

MannKind Is At Best Speculative

Seven years since FDA conditional approval of Afrezza, management has yet to conduct a required trial to asses safety concerns. Drug development is a complex business which requires many years and a tremendous amount of money that often ends in failure. Add a device to that, such as a delivery platform, virtually guarantees failure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legend Biotech, CTI Biopharma Receive FDA Approvals, AbbVie Announces Delay In Skyrizi Review, Editas Gains On CRISPR Patent Resolution

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Editas Gains On Resolution Of CRISPR Gene Editing Patent Case. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued another favorable decision to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard involving specific patents for CRISPR/Cas9 editing in human cells. Pending an appeal to the Federal Circuit, this decision ends the U.S. patent interference between the University of California, the University of Vienna and Emmanuelle Charpentier and Broad.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Clinton buys Clover Health shares ending four-day selloff

The shares of health insurer Clover Health Investments (CLOV +24.3%) have ended a four-day skid on Monday after its board member Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 company shares. Ms. Clinton, who is the daughter of the former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and former Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, made the transaction last Thursday, a filing submitted with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Arbutus Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arbutus Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $820.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biospace.com

Three Biopharma Companies Bolster Leadership Teams

There’s been a changing of the guard at London-based Silence Therapeutics. Craig Tooman, who most recently served as the CFO, has been promoted to president and CEO after Mark Rothera stepped down from his position. Tooman, who joined Silence in January of 2021, expressed his excitement about the opportunity...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Biopharma Giants Make Big Manufacturing Commitments

Two U.S. biopharma companies have announced expansions and commitments to increase manufacturing for therapeutics. Massachusetts-based Intellia Therapeutics announced that it has entered a lease agreement to develop a 140,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Waltham, MA. The manufacturing facility exists primarily to support the manufacturing of key components for its CRISPR-based investigational therapies in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant facility. The aim of the new facility is to support preclinical development through commercial supply and provide capacity and capabilities in support of the company’s expanding pipeline and commercial readiness.
WALTHAM, MA
MarketWatch

Echelon Capital initiates coverage of cannabis company MariMed as speculative buy

Echelon Capital Markets analyst Andrew Semple on Friday initiated coverage of Norwood, Mass.-based multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. , which trades on the OTC. Semple rated the stock a speculative buy and set a 12-month target price of $1.50 a share for MariMed, which has grown cannabis revenue by more than seven times in the past two years. "We believe the management team are capable operators, as evidenced by the strong growth achieved in cannabis revenues, an impressive sales per store metric (annualized run rate of $18.8 million per store on average in Q321) and MariMed's track record of having generated positive free cash flow in each of the past seven quarters," Semple said in a research note. MariMed, which has a market cap of about $246.5 million, has seen its stock fall by 13.3% in 2022, compared to a drop of 22.9% by the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF.
NORWOOD, MA
biospace.com

Three More Biopharma Companies Shuffle Executive Deck

Three biotech firms announced a change in leadership this past week, led by Pardes Biosciences, which just named Dermira co-founder Thomas G. Wiggans as its new chairman and CEO. Read the details below. Pardes Names Industry Vet as New CEO, Board Chairman. Pardes Biosciences has appointed biopharmaceutical veteran Thomas G....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Tetra Bio-Pharma granted Canadian regulatory nod to amend cannabidiol trial

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cannabinoid-derived candidates, announced on Tuesday that Health Canada greenlighted an amendment to a Phase 1 study designed to evaluate cannabidiol (CBD) in adults. The company has partnered with Dr. Jutras-Aswad and the University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre for the trial,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Coherus esophageal cancer candidate toripalimab succeeds in late-stage trial

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF) esophageal cancer candidate toripalimab met co-primary endpoints in a phase 3 trial. Toripalimab demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in progression free survival ("PFS") and overall survival ("OS") compared to chemotherapy alone. Median OS in the toripalimab and placebo arms were 17 vs. 11...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Viemed Healthcare announces share buyback plan

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) has announced a share repurchase program to buyback up to 1,984,014 of its common shares, ‎representing ~5% of the total issued and outstanding common shares as of March ‎4‎, 2022.‎. All common shares will be purchased through the facilities of Nasdaq, and payment for...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Revance Therapeutics resubmits DaxibotulinumtoxinA BLA for frown lines

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) has resubmitted the Biologics License Application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for moderate to severe glabellar lines. The resubmission follows a Complete Response Letter received in October. The letter noted deficiencies found during an FDA inspection at the company's manufacturing facility. Revance (RVNC) had a Type A meeting with the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Kala's dry eye drug Eysuvis gets coverage by UnitedHealthcare Commercial, Cigna Medicare

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) said that UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH) added dry eye disease therapy Eysuvis (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% as a covered brand on its commercial formularies effective March 2022, expanding commercial coverage to 118M people. In addition Kala said that Cigna (NYSE:CI) Medicare has added Eysuvis as a preferred brand...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

