VMware: Still A Value Play, But Not The Most Timely Investment For Current Volatility

By Gary Alexander
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Shares of VMware have been largely resilient in the year-to-date tech crunch. The stock is down only -2% since the start of the year, beating the S&P 500 and tech peers. At the tail end of last year, when faster-than-expected interest rate spikes and the Russia/Ukraine crisis were still unknown risks,...

