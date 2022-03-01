Witnesses Help Police Catch Man Accused Of Assaulting A Woman

A Nuevo Laredo man has been arrested for continuously assaulting his spouse, according to Laredo police. On Nov. 19, a woman called the police to report an assault. The domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of San Francisco Avenue. The woman stated she was at her house when her spouse, Raul Martinez, 47, began to knock continuously at her door. She stated she was afraid and called her daughter to call the police. Martinez then pushed the door, which she had barricaded with a sofa, and started punching her in the stomach and hip areas. She managed to leave and seek help. She added this is not the first time she has filed a report against Martinez. She also accused him of verbally abusing her. In another incident, Martinez allegedly broke down the door and pulled her hair. Martinez was served with an arrest warrant Feb. 17 charging him with continuous abuse against the family. Webb County Jail records show he remained behind bars as of Wednesday.

LAREDO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO