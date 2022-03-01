NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week – 2/20-25

We’re down to the final week of the boys and girls Section IV basketball tournaments, with the finals set for this coming weekend.

While we’ll most likely have a good amount of options to choose from for this segment next week, let’s check out what last week gave us.

It’s time for NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Binghamton basketball. Leroy Williams with the sneaky bounce pass to Xymier Thomas, who is strong enough to finish even while being fouled.

Very slick bouncer by Williams, and then Thomas muscles the ball up for two.



Number 4, BU women’s lacrosse. Abby Carroll weaving her way through the Cornell defense and spikes home a goal.

Carroll showing off her speed, skill, and finishing ability in a great overall effort.



Number 3, Greene’s Olivia Kennedy gets her hand in the passing lane and comes up with the steal. Heading the other way, Kennedy with the fake pass and works around the defender for the basket.

Kennedy getting it done on both sides of the floor in this one, helping her team get the win over Spencer-Van Etten to advance in the Class C tournament.



Number 2, Black Bears hosting Watertown. Lane King’s shot gets tipped in front, slides past Owen Liskiewicz and heading in. But, Josh Newberg is there to swipe the puck away before it can cross the goal line.

34 saves for Liskiewicz, a goal for Newberg, and a Binghamton win in this one.



And number 1, Helena Willis of Chenango Forks. Sells the fake pass right, steps left, and hits the scoop shot.

An outstanding effort by Willis to get around the defender and get the shot up and in.

While Forks fell in this one, consider this a consolation prize for Willis as she gets this week’s top play.

