(NAPSI)— You may have heard a former employer is allowed to divulge only your employment dates and title—but that may not be quite true. If you’re confident your former employers will always adhere to this policy, you might want to think again. Allison & Taylor, Inc. The Reference Checking Company, found more than 57% of the thousands of the checks it conducts reveal some form of employer negativity (typically from either former supervisors or Human Resources personnel). Put another way, what you don’t know can—and likely will—prevent you from getting new employment at some future date.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO