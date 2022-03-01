ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army’s Mobile Food Pantry rolls out

By Carina Branson
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army is heading into the food desert in Wichita this week.

On Monday, Feb. 28, the Mobile Food Pantry began its four-day journey to three Wichita community centers: Goldenrod Park, Colvin, and Fairmount. These community centers were selected for their neighborhood’s extreme lack of access to healthier food options.

According to a press release sent out by The Salvation Army, “One in eight residents face a ‘food desert’ making up nearly 44 square miles of Wichita, meaning they lack access to an adequate selection of healthy food.”

The pantry will be at each stop for about four hours, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Mobile Food Pantry will carry a selection of fresh produce, meat, milk, and other pantry staples. Also on-board, a team of volunteers and a caseworker to help make residents aware of other social services available through The Salvation Army.

“We hope this program provides immediate relief to those people living in Wichita’s ‘food desert’ while we work with others in the community on a long-term solution,” said Major Nancy Powers, Salvation Army South Central Area Commander Officer of Programs. “Everyone should be able to feed their children healthy food and enjoy the benefits of good nutrition.”

The Mobile Food Pantry is made possible through the support of the Kansas Health Foundation, United Way of the Plains, the Kansas Food Bank, and the Wichita Parks and Recreation Department.

